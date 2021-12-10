CANTON — At least 50 people attended Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting in the JM McKenney Middle School cafeteria to voice concerns over the rise of hate-speech bullying in the Canton Central School District.
“I’m here asking for transparency from the board and administration, and for a clear plan of action, on how hate speech is responded to in each school building in regards to both the victims and offenders,” said Lauren Diop, one of the organizers of this call to action.
She said students need to know that hate speech will have consequences, and that the school needs to present clear, actionable steps to address the problem.
“I’m here to share with you my and my wife’s concerns as a parent at Canton Central, particularly being an LGBTQ couple who are parents of two children of multi-racial, multi-ethnic background,” Gabrielle Clover said.
As early as pre-K, she said, her child was excluded and treated differently.
“My child has been humiliated and reprimanded in ways that her white counterparts have not,” Ms. Clover said.
Eighth-grader Finley Thomas said she hears “lots of slurs and phrases that are offensive not only to me, but to many of my peers.”
“These things are unacceptable and need to be dealt with immediately,” Miss Thomas said. “This makes the school feel unsafe and volatile.”
Another eight-grader, Ciaran O’Brian, said he has “a real problem with the things that are going on.”
“Many people don’t feel welcome here,” he said. “I’ve heard hate speech about race, sexual orientation, gender orientation, disabilities, and size or weight.
“This is unacceptable,” he added, “and it should be treated that way.”
Priscilla Collins, the parent of a student at the high school, said her son has been on the receiving end of racial and homophobic slurs, including the N-word.
“And the school has done nothing about it,” she said.
“Hate speech and aggressive speech is the tip of the iceberg,” said the Rev. James T. Galasinski, of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton. “We’re swimming in a system of oppression, and that’s because it’s allowed and tolerated.”
“We cannot tolerate that,” he said.
After public comment, board member Daniel Thomas updated the audience regarding the board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee on which he sits.
He said the DEI Committee is recommending to the Board of Education to hire the Equity Literacy Institute, which aids in creating and sustaining equitable schools.
“By recognizing and deeply understanding disparities, we prepare ourselves to respond effectively to inequity in the immediate term,” Mr. Thomas said. “We also strengthen our abilities to foster long-term change by redressing institutional and societal conditions that create everyday manifestations of inequity.”
The DEI Committee is requesting a budget between $40,000 and $50,000 from the district reserve funds to support the initial phase of this work, which will include policy analysis, focus groups, and learning sessions.
The DEI committee hopes to begin working with the Equity Literacy Institute in January.
“I want to let people know who spoke that they have been heard,” said J.M. McKenney Middle School principal Joseph D. McDonough. “Even though exchanges like this can be challenging, I think that’s precisely where growth happens. So I’m optimistic for this situation and for all of us.”
Board of Education President Victor N. Rycroft likewise outstretched his hand to all the speakers.
“Especially the students,” he said. “You’ve made us all proud.”
