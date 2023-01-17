PARISHVILLE — Rather than use a snow day on Friday like other St. Lawrence County school districts, the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District pivoted to remote learning under the state’s “snow day pilot” program.

The move allows districts flexibility to avoid having to make up snow days later in the year in order to meet the requirement of having 180 school days a year.

