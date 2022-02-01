PARISHVILLE — There’s one candidate to take over as superintendent in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District, and he’s already in the building.
Following a review of candidates and background checks, the district’s board of education is moving forward with current kindergarten to grade 12 Principal Steven Coffin as the sole finalist among four candidate applications they reviewed. Current Superintendent William Collins has announced his decision to retire on June 30.
The district’s board of education had unanimously appointed Mr. Coffin as the new secondary school principal in March 2019. He has served as K-12 principal since 2021. Prior to coming to Parishville-Hopkinton, Mr. Coffin served as the middle school principal in the Gouverneur Central School District from 2012 to 2019.
He has also served as a middle school science teacher in the Gouverneur Central School District, Board of Cooperative Educational Services regional summer school principal and International Baccalaureate coordinator at Massena Central High School. He holds a Masters in Education Administration with a Certificate of Advanced Studies from St. Lawrence University.
Mr. Coffin will be providing a presentation and entry plan to faculty, staff and administration at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 11, and will present to the community at 6 p.m. March 8 in the school cafeteria.
The board of education will meet to discuss feedback from both district stakeholders and the public before making the appointment official.
“The board is committed to expediting the hiring process. We carefully vetted all applicants and selected Mr. Coffin to present to the faculty, staff and community. At this juncture, the board is confident in proceeding with Mr. Coffin as the sole candidate,” board of education President Joseph McGill said.
Under the previous timeline, initial interviews were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with second-found interviews scheduled for March 8 and 9. The successful candidate would have been selected in April with a start date of July 1. “Meet the Finalist Forums” had been scheduled for March 8 and 9 in the school cafeteria.
The district is advertising a salary up to $130,000, commensurate with experience and negotiated benefits.
Mr. Collins has served as superintendent since July 1, 2017. He previously served as the coordinator of graduate educational leadership programs at St. Lawrence University, Canton, a position he held since 2013. Before that, he served as principal of William E. Norris Elementary School in Southhampton, Mass., for nearly nine years.
He replaced Darin P. Saiff, who was hired by the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES as its assistant superintendent of instruction. Wayne Walbridge, who was the former superintendent of Malone Central School District, was named the interim superintendent for the period following Mr. Saiff’s resignation and before Mr. Collins’s start date.
