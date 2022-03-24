PARISHVILLE — The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has wrapped up its superintendent search.
During its meeting on Monday, the district’s board of education officially appointed Steven G. Coffin as the new superintendent of schools, pending completion of contract negotiations.
The district was advertising a salary of up to $130,000, commensurate with experience and negotiated benefits.
Mr. Coffin currently serves as the district’s PreK-12 building principal. He will begin his new position on July 1.
He will replace William E. Collins, who has announced his decision to retire on June 30.
Following a review of candidates and background checks in January, the board of education moved forward with Mr. Coffin as the sole finalist among four candidate applications it reviewed.
“The board is committed to expediting the hiring process. We carefully vetted all applicants and selected Mr. Coffin to present to the faculty, staff and community. At this juncture, the board is confident in proceeding with Mr. Coffin as the sole candidate,” board of education President Joseph R. McGill said in January.
Following Mr. Coffin’s presentation and entry plan to faculty, staff and administration, followed by a community presentation, the board met to discuss feedback from both district stakeholders and the public before making the appointment official.
The board of education had unanimously appointed Mr. Coffin as the new secondary school principal in March 2019. He has served as PreK-12 principal since 2021. Mr. Coffin previously served as the middle school principal in Gouverneur Central School District from 2012 to 2019.
He has also served as a middle school science teacher in Gouverneur, Board of Cooperative Educational Services regional summer school principal and International Baccalaureate coordinator at Massena Central High School. He holds a master’s degree in education administration with a Certificate of Advanced Studies from St. Lawrence University.
Mr. Collins has served as superintendent since July 1, 2017. He previously served as the coordinator of graduate educational leadership programs at St. Lawrence University, a position he held since 2013. Before that, he served as principal of William E. Norris Elementary School in Southhampton, Mass., for nearly nine years.
He replaced Darin P. Saiff, who was hired by the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES as its assistant superintendent of instruction. Wayne Walbridge, who was the former superintendent of Malone Central School District, was named the interim superintendent for the period following Mr. Saiff’s resignation and before Mr. Collins’s start date.
