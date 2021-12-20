PARISHVILLE — The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District is looking for community input on what the public would like to see in a new superintendent next year.
William Collins has announced his decision to retire on June 30, and St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns is assisting the district’s board of education in finding his replacement.
In his role as BOCES superintendent, Mr. Burns will serve as a consultant and assist the district’s board of education in a new superintendent search that outlines candidate qualifications, publicizes the opening and provides a timeline and review process to narrow the pool and eventually provide finalists from which the board will select the next superintendent.
A survey has been posted to gauge the community’s preferences as the search begins. It can be found at http://wdt.me/qCVuzE.
Among the questions, it asks participants to name the three most essential considerations regarding experience and background in hiring the next superintendent. It also asks about the three most essential personal/professional characteristics that should be sought during the search.
The survey also asks participants what they believe is the single greatest need for the district now, as well as in the next three to five years, and what they believe has been the district’s greatest achievement over the past year.
“Meet the Finalist Forums” are also scheduled for 6 p.m. March 8 and 9 in the school cafeteria. The finalists will provide the community with a presentation that will be followed by a question and answer period.
Letters of interest, current resumes, completed applications,three current letters of recommendation, copies of certifications and transcripts from interested individuals are due to Mr. Burns by Jan. 14. Initial interviews will be conducted on Feb. 1 and 2 under the current timeline. Second round interviews will be held March 8 and 9, the successful candidate will be chosen in April and will assume his or her duties by July 1.
The district is advertising a salary up to $130,000, commensurate with experience and negotiated benefits. They’re seeking someone who has a broad range of educational experiences with a familiarity of all levels, kindergarten through grade 12; has prior administrative and classroom teaching experience; has a vision for the district and ability to lead diverse teams of stakeholders in implementing the district’s vision; and understands the business aspects of managing a small school district, including budget-building, grants, funding sources and state regulations.
They also seek someone who has a commitment to the improvement of academic performance, along with an extensive understanding of the common core learning standards, annual professional performance review, and assessment procedures; who has an ability to work collaboratively with the board of education; and who has an interest in becoming an active community member.
Mr. Collins was named superintendent in June 2017 and began his new role on July 1, 2017.
He previously served as the coordinator of graduate educational leadership programs at St. Lawrence University, Canton, a position he held since 2013. Before that, he served as principal of William E. Norris Elementary School in Southhampton, Mass., for nearly nine years.
He replaced Darin P. Saiff, who was hired by the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES as its assistant superintendent of instruction. Wayne Walbridge, who was the former superintendent of Malone Central School District, was named the interim superintendent for the period following Mr. Saiff’s resignation and before Mr. Collins’s start date.
Mr. Burns had also assisted the district’s board of education in the selection, screening and evaluation of the candidates in 2017.
