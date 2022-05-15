PARISHVILLE — As part of its “Reimagining School Lunch” effort, the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has put out a call seeking an executive chef to be school lunch manager.
During a recent meeting, the group that was assembled to address lunch concerns announced that the board of education, with guidance from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, would be leaving the BOCES twice-a-week food service program and hiring a chef to run the kitchen five days a week.
“The objectives include offering more appetizing meals, strategic portioning, more fresh/frozen fruits and veggies (fewer canned/preserved), a greater variety of fruits and veggies, spice up the rice and potato dishes, greater collaboration with local farmers, and providing positive first experiences with new foods,” group members said.
The position would be for 11 months with an annual salary of between $52,000 and $58,000.
They’re seeking someone with relevant food service experience who holds an associate degree in food and nutrition, food service management, dietetics, restaurant management, hospitality management, family and consumer sciences, nutrition education, culinary arts, business or a closely related field.
The appointment would be provisional. The successful person would need to take the school lunch manager Civil Service examination and score among the top three interested candidates to be permanently appointed.
Anyone interested in being considered is asked to submit a cover letter, application, resume and three letters of reference by May 20 to Superintendent William E. Collins, P.O. Box 187, Parishville NY 13672, or apply online at forms.sllboces.org/Forms/CommonApplication.
The group was formed after a parent, Christopher Vangellow, posted a photo on Facebook of a lunch that he said “might be lacking.” The photo, posted on Jan. 12, went viral. It showed four chicken nuggets, one scoop of plain white rice, a handful of baby carrots and a carton of milk.
Mr. Vangellow followed up his original Facebook post with additional photographs, including one with chicken balls, a bread stick and fruit “that I am told was completely frozen still so they couldn’t eat it.”
Mr. Vangellow is among those serving on the school lunch committee, along with parents Melissa Cutler, Anne Marie Snell and Cheryl Williams; student representatives Kylee Bush, Mikayla Groody, Ash Vangellow and Julian Wenzel; Board of Education representatives Heather Liebfred and Jeff Yette; Wellness Committee representative Liz White; Superintendent Collins; and Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.
