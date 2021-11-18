PARISHVILLE — The search is set to begin for a new superintendent at the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District.
William Collins has announced his decision to retire on June 30, and St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns will assist the district’s board of education in finding his replacement.
“The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School Board recognizes Dr. Collins for his contribution to the district. Best wishes are extended to Dr. Collins and family,” Mr. Burns said in a letter to the Parishville-Hopkinton community.
Mr. Burns said that, in his role as district superintendent, he will serve as a consultant and assist the district’s board of education in its search for a new superintendent.
“In this capacity, the consultant guides the district through a process that outlines candidate qualifications, publicizes the opening, and provides a timeline and review process to narrow the pool and eventually provide finalists from which the board will select your next superintendent,” he said.
He said stakeholder and community input would be part of the search process.
“Stakeholder and community input is a key component of a successful search. A survey will be posted on the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District website beginning Dec. 17, which will allow you the opportunity to provide the board of education input on the selection of your next superintendent. As we narrow the pool to finalists, there will be open community meeting finalist forums that we invite you to attend,” Mr. Burns said.
He said the goal is to have a new superintendent in place by July.
Mr. Collins was named superintendent in June 2017 and began his new role on July 1, 2017.
He previously served as the coordinator of graduate educational leadership programs at St. Lawrence University, Canton, a position he held since 2013. Before that, he served as principal of William E. Norris Elementary School in Southhampton, Mass., for nearly nine years.
He replaced Darin P. Saiff, who was hired by the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES as its assistant superintendent of instruction. Wayne Walbridge, who was the former superintendent of Malone Central School District, was named the interim superintendent for the period following Mr. Saiff’s resignation and before Mr. Collins’s start date.
Mr. Burns had also assisted the district’s board of education in the selection, screening and evaluation of the candidates in 2017.
