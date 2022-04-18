PARISHVILLE — The group that was assembled to address lunch concerns in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has made several changes that students should soon be able to see.
“The representatives comprising the Reimagining School Lunch group have been guiding PHCS toward creating a more enjoyable dining experience for our students. We are excited to share some of the progress being made,” group members said in a posting on the district’s Facebook page.
Among the noticeable changes, new “Panther Red” trays have been ordered to replace old, chipped, sand-colored trays, and plastic silverware has been replaced with metal silverware.
In addition, glass front refrigerators have been rotated to face students so they are able to see the available options before making a choice, and Principal Steven G. Coffin, who will be taking over as superintendent in July, will be coordinating with members of the Reimagining School Lunch group and cafeteria staff to order new furniture.
“The vision is to have the cafeteria feel less institutional and more like a food court or a college campus dining hall. Once the furniture is in, art students will be commissioned to create a wall mural,” group members said.
Some students can also look forward to an outdoor dining experience following spring break, when the courtyard will reopen with six round picnic tables equipped with “Panther Red” umbrellas as an optional dining space for upperclassmen. Also on the horizon is the return of a salad bar for students and staff.
On the personnel side, cafeteria staff participated in customer service training, and the board of education, with guidance from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, will be looking at leaving the BOCES twice-a-week food service program and hiring an “executive chef” to run the kitchen five days a week.
“The objectives include offering more appetizing meals, strategic portioning, more fresh/frozen fruits and veggies (fewer canned/preserved), a greater variety of fruits and veggies, spice up the rice and potato dishes, greater collaboration with local farmers, and providing positive first experiences with new foods,” group members said.
In addition, the district’s Apptegy smartphone app offers detailed menus for every day, and the district will be one of the inaugural schools working with a new composting farm.
“This aligns nicely with a composting initiative that the 8th graders have been working on this year,” they said.
Group members thanked cafeteria staffers for their assistance in reimagining school lunches.
“In addition to thanking the members of the Reimagining School Lunch group, a big thanks goes out to the cafeteria staff. They are responsible for implementing many of the changes. They are also the face of the cafeteria for our students and their interactions set the tone,” they said.
The next Reimagining School Lunch meeting will be in early May.
The group was formed after a parent, Christopher Vangellow, posted a photo on Facebook of a lunch that he said “might be lacking.” The photo, posted on Jan. 12, went viral. It showed four chicken nuggets, one scoop of plain white rice, a handful of baby carrots and a carton of milk.
Mr. Vangellow followed up his original Facebook post with additional photographs, including one with chicken balls, bread stick and fruit “that I am told was completely frozen still so they couldn’t eat it.”
Mr. Vangellow is among those serving on the School Lunch Committee, along with parents Melissa Cutler, Anne Marie Snell and Cheryl Williams; student representatives Kylee Bush, Mikayla Groody, Ash Vangellow and Julian Wenzel; Board of Education representatives Heather Liebfred and Jeff Yette; Wellness Committee representative Liz White; Mr. Collins; and Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, the director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
