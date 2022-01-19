PARISHVILLE — The search for a new superintendent of the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has advanced to the next stage.
Applications were due Friday, and St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns will review those applications with the district’s board of education during a special meeting Thursday.
Mr. Burns is assisting the board in finding a replacement for William E. Collins, who announced his decision to retire on June 30.
In his role as BOCES superintendent, Mr. Burns will serve as a consultant and assist the district’s board of education in a new superintendent search that outlines candidate qualifications, publicizes the opening and provides a timeline and review process to narrow the pool and eventually provide finalists from which the board will select the next superintendent.
Most recently, a survey was posted to gauge the community’s preferences as the search began. Among the questions, it asked participants to name the three most essential considerations regarding experience and background in hiring the next superintendent. It also asked about the three most essential personal/professional characteristics that should be sought during the search.
The survey also asked participants what they believe is the single greatest need for the district now, as well as in the next three to five years, and what they believe has been the district’s greatest achievement over the past year.
Under the current timeline, initial interviews are scheduled for Feb. 1 and 2. Second-round interviews are scheduled for March 8 and 9, the successful candidate will be selected in April. The start date would be July 1.
“Meet the Finalist Forums” are scheduled for 6 p.m. March 8 and 9 in the school cafeteria. The finalists each will provide the community with a presentation that will be followed by a time for questions.
The district is advertising a salary up to $130,000, commensurate with experience and negotiated benefits.
Mr. Collins was named superintendent in June 2017 and began his role on July 1, 2017.
He previously served as the coordinator of graduate educational leadership programs at St. Lawrence University, Canton, a position he held since 2013. Before that, he served as principal of William E. Norris Elementary School in Southhampton, Mass., for nearly nine years.
He replaced Darin P. Saiff, who was hired by the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES as its assistant superintendent of instruction. Wayne Walbridge, who was the former superintendent of Malone Central School District, was named the interim superintendent for the period following Mr. Saiff’s resignation and before Mr. Collins’s start date.
Mr. Burns had also assisted the district’s board of education in the selection, screening and evaluation of the candidates in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.