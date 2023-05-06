Parking lot paving to begin Monday at Canton school

The new Canton Central School parking lot is scheduled to be paved Monday. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving near the school. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times file photo

CANTON — Weather permitting, paving of the new parking lot at Canton Central School will begin on Monday.

Staging of the paving equipment will start at approximately 6 a.m., according to school superintendent Ronald P. Burke.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.