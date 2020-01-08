Tom Graser

CANTON — Students are being recognized for earning Part Time Honors during the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Canton.

The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.

Among the students to earn Part Time Honors are:

Joseph DiMatteo, a SUNY Canton Management major from Brasher Falls

Rainbow L. Crabtree, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton

Wendy M. Fernandez, a SUNY Canton Management major from Canton

Michael B. Jent, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton

John J. Jodice, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Canton

Shawn R. Spadaccini, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Canton

Emiley M. Thacker, a SUNY Canton Management major from Canton

Roberta M. Heer, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Colton

Kateri Beldock, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from DeKalb

Zachary S. Curtis, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from DeKalb

Coty J. Collins, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Gouverneur

Melissa A. Cruz, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur

Lauren Frank, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur

Kiera McConnell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur

Brianna McDougal, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Gouverneur

Antoinette E. Moon, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur

Nichole Ward, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Gouverneur

Sarah E. Weir, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur

Heather L. Zabetta, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur

Adriania C. Fanelli, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Hammond

Hunter A. Fowler, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Harrisville

Kaitlyn S. Strader, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Heuvelton

Melissa S. Firsching, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon

Ashley M. Peggs, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Lisbon

Carol A. Wheeler, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon

Sarah R. Zufall, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon

Elizabeth F. Gravlin, a SUNY Canton Management major from Madrid

Nicole E. Niles, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Massena

Brittany Bradish, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Norwood

Akaycia M. Colbert, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Norwood

LaChelle R. Dilcox, a SUNY Canton Management major from Ogdensburg

Lucas Larose, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Ogdensburg

Mollie Lawton, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg

Denise Martin, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg

Jan Sharpe, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg

Matthew P. Snodgrass, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg

Grace Testani, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg

Lynsey Fowler, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Oswego

Logan R. Adams, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Potsdam

Adam Cunningham, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam

Michele L. Earle, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam

Camrin Guido, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Potsdam

Nicholas Krabousanos, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology. major from Potsdam

Sara E. Lynch, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam

Bali H. MacKentley, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam

Benjamin Matott, a SUNY Canton Management major from Rensselaer Falls

Michalla J. Wainwright, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Richville

Alysia A. Whitton, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Richville

Verna I. Aldridge, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Russell

Linda J. Barron, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Saint Regis Falls

Jennifer L. Brown, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from South Colton

Ashley M. Preston, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from South Colton

Jason Wendt, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Star Lake

Patricia S. White, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Winthrop

A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.

