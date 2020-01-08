CANTON — Students are being recognized for earning Part Time Honors during the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Canton.
The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.
Among the students to earn Part Time Honors are:
Joseph DiMatteo, a SUNY Canton Management major from Brasher Falls
Rainbow L. Crabtree, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton
Wendy M. Fernandez, a SUNY Canton Management major from Canton
Michael B. Jent, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton
John J. Jodice, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Canton
Shawn R. Spadaccini, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Canton
Emiley M. Thacker, a SUNY Canton Management major from Canton
Roberta M. Heer, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Colton
Kateri Beldock, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from DeKalb
Zachary S. Curtis, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from DeKalb
Coty J. Collins, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Gouverneur
Melissa A. Cruz, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur
Lauren Frank, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur
Kiera McConnell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur
Brianna McDougal, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Gouverneur
Antoinette E. Moon, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur
Nichole Ward, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Gouverneur
Sarah E. Weir, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur
Heather L. Zabetta, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur
Adriania C. Fanelli, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Hammond
Hunter A. Fowler, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Harrisville
Kaitlyn S. Strader, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Heuvelton
Melissa S. Firsching, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon
Ashley M. Peggs, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Lisbon
Carol A. Wheeler, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon
Sarah R. Zufall, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon
Elizabeth F. Gravlin, a SUNY Canton Management major from Madrid
Nicole E. Niles, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Massena
Brittany Bradish, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Norwood
Akaycia M. Colbert, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Norwood
LaChelle R. Dilcox, a SUNY Canton Management major from Ogdensburg
Lucas Larose, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Ogdensburg
Mollie Lawton, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg
Denise Martin, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg
Jan Sharpe, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg
Matthew P. Snodgrass, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg
Grace Testani, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg
Lynsey Fowler, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Oswego
Logan R. Adams, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Potsdam
Adam Cunningham, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam
Michele L. Earle, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam
Camrin Guido, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Potsdam
Nicholas Krabousanos, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology. major from Potsdam
Sara E. Lynch, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam
Bali H. MacKentley, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam
Benjamin Matott, a SUNY Canton Management major from Rensselaer Falls
Michalla J. Wainwright, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Richville
Alysia A. Whitton, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Richville
Verna I. Aldridge, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Russell
Linda J. Barron, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Saint Regis Falls
Jennifer L. Brown, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from South Colton
Ashley M. Preston, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from South Colton
Jason Wendt, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Star Lake
Patricia S. White, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Winthrop
A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
