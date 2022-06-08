Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — During Tuesday evening’s regular Watertown City School District Board of Education meeting, it was announced that District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr would be retiring, prompting some kind comments from the board. Mrs. LaBarr has been with the district for 35 years, the last five spent as superintendent.
After upcoming meetings were announced, Board President Maria T. Mesires took a moment to congratulate Mrs. LaBarr on her time with the district and her upcoming retirement.
“Thank you for being a teacher, a principal, assistant and a superintendent,” she said.
Other board members congratulated Mrs. LaBarr and told her they would miss working with her before they all gave her a round of applause ahead of a few more announcements at the end of the meeting.
Mrs. LaBarr was appreciative of the comments, but did not offer any of her own regarding her retirement. At the moment, it is unclear as to when Mrs. LaBarr’s last day will be and if there is a plan in place to appoint someone else to fill the position once Mrs. LaBarr has officially finished her service to the district.
Mrs. LaBarr could not be reached for additional comment Wednesday morning.
It was also announced Tuesday that Board of Education meetings will no longer be livestreamed as of July 1 due to the easing of as COVID restrictions have eased.
