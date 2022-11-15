Mobile learning lab in works

The COVID-19 pandemic put the construction of a Mobile Cultural Learning Lab on hold until this year. Work is now underway at Paul Smith’s College, where students are getting hands-on experience assisting in the design and building of the mobile center that will serve as a hub of historical information about the Akwesasne community. Provided photo

PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe are partnering to create a mobile cultural learning lab that will serve as a hub of historical information about the Akwesasne community.

The cultural learning lab will serve as a mobile meeting space and a place for tutoring and promoting the use of the Mohawk language, according to a news release from Paul Smith’s College.

