PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College is going through a major transitional period, with continued declining enrollment, a pending affiliation with a large educational nonprofit organization and a new interim president, the fifth new president in two years.

Interim college President Dan Kelting, who is two months into the job, says he has a vision to turn things around by making enrollment a priority for the entire campus and overseeing the expected partnership with New York nonprofit Fedcap Group. This affiliation with the Fedcap Group is a massive change that college leaders hope will lift the college out of the slump it’s been in.

