PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College is going through a major transitional period, with continued declining enrollment, a pending affiliation with a large educational nonprofit organization and a new interim president, the fifth new president in two years.
Interim college President Dan Kelting, who is two months into the job, says he has a vision to turn things around by making enrollment a priority for the entire campus and overseeing the expected partnership with New York nonprofit Fedcap Group. This affiliation with the Fedcap Group is a massive change that college leaders hope will lift the college out of the slump it’s been in.
Kelting said that 668 students were enrolled in the fall semester. That’s down by around 11%, from 754 students last year. This is following a pretty consistent trend of declining enrollment the college has faced for a decade, he said. Enrollment means revenue, he added.
The college had a $600,000 deficit in 2020. Kelting said he didn’t know the exact number, but the college is still carrying around that much in its annual operating deficit. This is primarily because of decreased enrollment, he said.
Kelting said Paul Smith’s enrollment peaked in 2012 with 1,050 students.
In 2021, there was an increase in enrollment over 2020, what Kelting called a “COVID bump.” The college kept recruiting during the pandemic and its outdoors-focused natural campus was attractive to students.
Of the students at the college this fall, 196 were new — either freshmen and transfers — and 472 were returning students.
College administrators announced in the fall of 2021 that the college would be partnering with New York City-based nonprofit Fedcap in an effort to expand the college’s promotional reach, create branch campuses and support its finances by offloading back-end work onto Fedcap’s much larger systems.
Kelting said the downward trend in PSC enrollment was a major reason why the college reached out to Fedcap for assistance. Former PSC President Cathy Dove, who retired in 2020, “reached out to the broader world,” asking for help from other colleges, saying “we would like a partner,” according to Kelting.
Fedcap Group answered the call.
“They weren’t looking for us. We were looking for them,” Kelting said.
Fedcap owns organizations all over the country, with many locations in the northeast. The PSC affiliation would mark Fedcap’s 24th organization affiliation, and its first with a college.
The Fedcap affiliation has been commonly referred to as a “merger.” Kelting said this is not exactly right and there is an important difference between merging and affiliating. Kelting said Fedcap works like a “parent company.”
Enrollment push
Kelting said he thinks the Fedcap affiliation is crucial to boosting enrollment, and he’s already started a push to attract more students, recruiting everyone on campus to help in the effort.
He said attracting new students — freshman and transfers — is like a funnel. It starts wide with prospective students — anyone looking to get a college degree. Then, on each step — inquiries, applications, acceptances — the funnel gets smaller.
The final step is choosing to attend PSC.
The goal, he said, is for each tier to be the largest it can be with the highest conversion rate. Improving that means engaging with students. More engagement means more of a chance the student will choose PSC. That’s something he said the college is looking to increase, and his “number one” focus so far in his eight weeks as president.
Kelting became president in the middle of the enrollment season, when high school seniors are making decisions about where they will go to college. He said his message to staff has been “enrollment, enrollment, enrollment.”
Typically, this is the job of the enrollment and admissions office, who set up meetings with faculty, hold promotional events and bring in tours. But Kelting said that process has been opened up to staff and faculty in all departments, campus-wide.
Everyone’s job description has expanded to include enrollment and promotion in an “all hands on deck” call and Kelting said professors and staff are sharing the responsibility “willingly.”
Paul Smith’s staff all want more students, too, he said, because they want their employer to thrive.
Kelting said he meets with a 13-person team weekly to discuss enrollment among many other issues. He believes that next year, the college can bring 300 new students and have 500 returning, for an 800 total enrollment.
“We think it’s doable,” he said. He believes this Fedcap affiliation will bring a much larger reach for the college.
Paul Smith’s Board of Trustees Chairman Mark Dzwonczyk said the affiliation increases the college’s geographic reach. Fedcap owns several private high schools on the East Coast, which Kelting said gives the college a larger market to promote itself to.
Retention
The college’s other goal is to retain all the students it brings in.
This can be challenging, Kelting said, because there are many reasons for someone to leave — the college could not be a good fit for a student, or they may have academic or external challenges.
He said the college’s student support services identify at-risk students for help. The main reason students leave is because they feel Paul Smith’s is not a “good fit,” according to Kelting. Students need to find belonging, he said.
Athletes have the highest retention rate at the college — close to 90% — which makes sense, he said, since they’re part of a team and a community.
Kelting said the college should foster more clubs to take group trips, attend movie nights, open mics, enjoy the outdoors or get into gaming.
If students are going to be on campus on the weekends they need things to do, especially in winter, he said.
Then, there’s the financial struggle.
Tuition is always higher at private colleges because they’re not subsidized by taxes, Kelting said. He added that the college works to help people afford tuition. As Fedcap’s stated goal is to lift people out of poverty through education, this will become more needed if the affiliation is approved.
The future
Kelting sees the college in a three-phased process as it pivots.
Phase one is to reach stable financial footing. Kelting believes this can be achieved in the next few years. Then, phase two is growth over time. Kelting said the PSC campus is designed for 1,200 students. He wants get back to that — a fully enrolled, 3,000 student college with double its current operating budget. Ambitiously, he believes in five to seven years the college could have “full dorms, full dining hall, full classrooms and kids running around.”
Then, phase three is opening up branch campuses through the Fedcap affiliation. He’s envisioning “Paul Smith’s in New York City, Paul Smith’s in Boston and Paul Smith’s online.” But he said all this is to hopefully bolster the core camps here. The college is part of the Tri-Lakes community as well as a “community within a community,” he said.
The college is currently in a challenged state, Kelting said, but he believes they are on a path to stability.
“We’re working hard to right the ship,” he said.
The last day of classes on campus was Dec. 5. Classes resume Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.