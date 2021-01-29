PAUL SMITHS — Joseph A. Henderson, Paul Smith’s College Environment & Society faculty member, alongside K.C. Busch, NC State University, secured a $50,000 grant from the Spencer Foundation to advance climate change education research.
Together, Busch and Henderson alongside Don Haas from the Paleontological Research Institution, Ithaca, used the funding from the grant to organize and host the Climate Change Education Collective earlier this month, a first-ever national conference on climate change education.
The digital interdisciplinary conference was held Jan. 6 through 8, bringing together groups of experts to advance research, policy, and practice around broad themes in climate change education research. About 75 people were in attendance from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada.
The group is primarily research based, working with partners in the federal government and the United Nations to inform policy and best practices of climate change education. The Collective is also providing research based educational programs through partnerships in both the private and public sectors, including schools, museums, science venues and even among meteorologists.
“Climate change adaptation is fundamentally an educational project. It is one of the greatest threats facing our country and citizens have a right to accurate information to guide their actions. Our project provides the research basis for the rapidly expanding field of climate change education both within the United States and internationally,” Henderson said.
With its location in the Adirondacks, coupled with engaging program offerings in disaster management and response, human health and the environment, and ecological restoration, Paul Smith’s College is poised to be a viable leader and informational hub for climate change education.
“Climate change is one of the key issues of our time,” Provost Nicholas Hunt-Bull said in a press release from the college, “I am proud that Paul Smith’s College is making a contribution to scholarship on climate change, and conducting research on how people learn about this issue and work together to develop solutions.”
Mr. Henderson also took part in a book collaboration last year, co-editing Teaching Climate Change in the United States, a 222-page manuscript highlighting best practices in climate change education through examination of case studies throughout the U.S. The book was published in April of 2020 by Routledge.
For more information on the project, visit www.ccecollective.org.
