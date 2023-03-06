Paul Smith’s to freeze tuition rates this fall

Paul Smith’s College sits on the shore of Lower St. Regis Lake. Photo courtesy of Paul Smith’s College

PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College is freezing its tuition rates for all current and incoming students starting in the fall semester as it aims to increase enrollment.

Interim college President Dan Kelting said this decision took “careful consideration,” but he is confident not raising tuition rates will boost enrollment numbers and keep the college slightly more affordable at a time when the price of higher education is rising.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.