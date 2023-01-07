Paul V. Moore High School DECA students place at Region 9 competition

CENTRAL SQUARE - Students from the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Le Moyne College. They competed against approximately 300 students from around the CNY region.
The following students placed in their respective events, meaning they finished in the top four:
Riley Dunn and Tia Passalaqua – Financial Services Team Decision Making
Bradyn Chapman and Matt Bonk - Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision George Currie - Personal Financial Literacy
Matix Ramsey - Principles of Business Management
Ethanael Moody - Principles of Finance
Kenzie Rumo - Business Services Marketing
Nathan Werchinski - Entrepreneurship Series
Kamryn Hunt - Human Resource Management Series Event
Arianna Smolnik - Restaurant and Food Service Management
Emma Bonk - Retail Merchandising
Patrick Johns and Cullen Lacey - Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
Ava Bateman - Principles of Business Management
Christian Morrow - Principles of Marketing
Abigail Tetrault - Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series
Breanna Ribarovski - Food Marketing Series
Maya Howard - Hotel and Lodging Management
Arieana Fenton - Human Resource Management Series Event
Audrey Tetrault - Marketing Communications Series
Averie Sheehan - Restaurant and Food Service Management
Austin Logan and Oliva Ruzekowicz - Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Sara Hulbert - Principles of Business Management
Avery Miraglia - Accounting Applications Series
Bradon Wolfe - Entrepreneurship Series
Anna Wheeler - Food Marketing Series
James Farley - Quick Service Restaurant Management
Julia Kleingardner - Principles of Finance
Ngan Phan - Principles of Marketing
Maria Toleson - Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series
Zachary Card - Entrepreneurship Series
Gabrielle Brown - Hotel and Lodging Management
Dylan Meyers - Restaurant and Food Service Management
The DECA group also announced that Abigail Tetrault was elected President for Region 9 DECA, Summer Fedder was elected Vice President for Region 9 DECA and Raechel Fleischmann was elected Vice President of Leadership for Region 9 DECA.
Next, students will attend the New York State Career Development Conference in Rochester between Wednesday, March 8 and Friday, March 10. Students that qualified at the regional competition will move on to compete at the state level.
