Paul V. Moore High School DECA students place at Region 9 competition

CENTRAL SQUARE - Students from the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition at LeMoyne College and earned numerous awards. Competing against over 450 students from around the CNY region, the district has announced that the following students placed in their respective events:
Carlissa Gipe – Principles of Marketing
Abby Day – Retail Merchandising
Reyna Velez – Personal Financial Literacy
Lauren Rupert – Hotel and Lodging Management
Sage Wolfe and Lauren Foland – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
Audrey Tetrault - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Brandon Radley – Principles of Finance
Noah Brefka – Food Marketing
Kierstin Lorraine – Automotive Services Marketing
Logan Foster and Matthew Herrmann – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
Emily Vieru – Principles of Marketing
Arianna Smolnik – Principles of Finance
Kelsey Moorhead – Quick Serve Restaurant Management
Emily Perechov – Personal Financial Literacy
Jailynn Patchen - Entrepreneurship
Patrick Barber – Principles of Marketing
Tyler Fleming – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Alex Wurster – Sports and Entertainment Marketing
Kalista Stark – Retail Merchandising
Kennedy Rice – Human Resource Management
Jacob Thompson – Quick Serve Restaurant Management
Zachary Palmo – Personal Financial Literacy
Emma Meyers - Entrepreneurship
In addition, student Kennedy Rice was elected President for Region 9 DECA and Emma Meyers was elected Vice President for Region 9 DECA. Next, students will be attending the New York State Career Development Conference in Rochester on Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Friday, Feb. 28. Students that qualified at the regional competition will move on to compete at the state level. If you would like more information on the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter or would like to sponsor a student to attend, e-mail the advisors, Michele Nelson at mnelson@cssd.org or Dotty Harshberger at dharshberger@cssd.org.
