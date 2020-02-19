Paul V. Moore High School DECA students place at Region 9 competition
Paul V. Moore High School students with the plaques they earned at the region 9 DECA competition, held at LeMoyne College. An impressive 23 students placed in the regionals, with several advancing to the state level competition.

CENTRAL SQUARE - Students from the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition at LeMoyne College and earned numerous awards. Competing against over 450 students from around the CNY region, the district has announced that the following students placed in their respective events:

Carlissa Gipe – Principles of Marketing

Abby Day – Retail Merchandising

Reyna Velez – Personal Financial Literacy

Lauren Rupert – Hotel and Lodging Management

Sage Wolfe and Lauren Foland – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Audrey Tetrault - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Brandon Radley – Principles of Finance

Noah Brefka – Food Marketing

Kierstin Lorraine – Automotive Services Marketing

Logan Foster and Matthew Herrmann – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Emily Vieru – Principles of Marketing

Arianna Smolnik – Principles of Finance

Kelsey Moorhead – Quick Serve Restaurant Management

Emily Perechov – Personal Financial Literacy

Jailynn Patchen - Entrepreneurship

Patrick Barber – Principles of Marketing

Tyler Fleming – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Alex Wurster – Sports and Entertainment Marketing

Kalista Stark – Retail Merchandising

Kennedy Rice – Human Resource Management

Jacob Thompson – Quick Serve Restaurant Management

Zachary Palmo – Personal Financial Literacy

Emma Meyers - Entrepreneurship

In addition, student Kennedy Rice was elected President for Region 9 DECA and Emma Meyers was elected Vice President for Region 9 DECA. Next, students will be attending the New York State Career Development Conference in Rochester on Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Friday, Feb. 28. Students that qualified at the regional competition will move on to compete at the state level. If you would like more information on the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter or would like to sponsor a student to attend, e-mail the advisors, Michele Nelson at mnelson@cssd.org or Dotty Harshberger at dharshberger@cssd.org.

