CENTRAL SQUARE - The auditorium thundered from wall to wall with applause and cheers, as the Paul V. Moore High School Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) recently held an induction ceremony for its newest members. Morgan Foland, chapter president opened the ceremony with an inspired introduction to the evening’s events. Superintendent, Thomas J. Colabufo, then welcomed everyone and spoke about the importance of the four pillars of the NHS; scholarship, service, leadership and character. An impressive 62 students were inducted by current members throughout the evening, with each being personally introduced by a short narrative of the accomplishments that led to their induction. After all inductees were presented, both current and new NHS members recited the membership pledge, followed by closing remarks.
The National Honor Society remains the leader among organizations and societies that promote recognition for students who reflect outstanding accomplishments in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership and service. The NHS at Paul V. Moore High School strives to uphold these four pillars of excellence and choose only those students who exemplify these qualities. Once someone is inducted into a chapter of NHS, they pledge to uphold the major responsibility of representing Paul V. Moore High School and the Central Square School District with integrity and respect for self and others. These outstanding students represent Paul V. Moore’s Chapter of National Honor Society for the 2019-20 school year. This year’s inductees are exemplary examples of what it takes to be a member of this organization.
