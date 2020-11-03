PCSD 2020 graduate named National Student Volunteer Award 2020 honoree

PHOENIX – Scholarship America’s Dollars for Scholars has named Phoenix Central School District’s Caitlin George its 2020 National Student Volunteer Award honoree for her strong academic record, volunteerism and dedication to improving the lives of those less fortunate in her community.
George, a first-year student at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, served four years as class president, plays on the school’s track and volleyball teams and earned valedictorian honors while a student at John C. Birdlebough High School.
She became interested in volunteering at age nine after reading an article about a nearby puppy mill where it was reported that dogs suffered from poor nutrition and medical care. George and her older brother took it upon themselves to raise money to purchase supplies and food for the dogs.
“At first it was intimidating to go up and talk to adults about my projects, but after the first few times, I got better and better at doing it,” she said. “I learned that my words and actions could motivate others, so it became easier to have conversations with people about my ideas.”
Her desire to further contribute to society continued into fifth grade when she began volunteering with Oswego County Opportunities’ Nutrition Services to create emergency food item bags for seniors, known as “Blizzard Bags,” and later for Camp Good Days and the Jamaican Advantage Through Sports for Youth program in Kingston, Jamaica.
George is pursuing pre-pharmacy and has been accepted into a six-year program at St. John Fisher College which allows her to obtain an undergraduate degree early and pursue a doctorate in pharmacy.
