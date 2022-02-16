CANTON — Village and school officials are discussing various options to increase safety on State Street in front of the Canton Central School campus.
During its most recent meeting, the Canton Central School District Board of Education heard a report from Superintendent Ronald P. Burke about proposed safety enhancements.
“The mayor will be announcing along with the school that the light near the entrance of the parking lot will change from a red/green light to a constant flashing amber,” Mr. Burke said.
The light controls only southbound traffic on State Street and is placed just before the entrance to the large parking lot.
Cars exiting the parking lot cannot see what the light is doing, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said in an interview Wednesday.
Mr. Burke said that he expects the light to change around March 1.
There also will be a change in the way pedestrians cross State Street during school hours.
“Currently we have two crosswalks with guards that cross State Street, both morning and afternoon,” Mr. Burke said.
The crossing guard at F.S. Banford Elementary School will continue to direct students across State Street, while the guard on Farmer Street will be moving students across the top of Farmer Street to the other guard to cross State Street.
“So, there will be one stop for traffic on State Street instead of two,” Mr. Burke said. “We will be getting information out to all of our families on that.”
The crossing guard changes will occur after winter break, around March 1.
Mr. Dalton said the village and district are also looking at installing signs similar to those on Route 56 by Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Those signs mark the school zone and have flashing amber lights that are activated when school is in session.
Extending the speed zone in front of the school is also a possibility, Mr. Burke said.
Consideration has also been given to installing a raised crosswalk on State Street similar to the one that was recently installed on Judson Street.
“We have to figure out where the funding is coming from,” Mr. Dalton said.
