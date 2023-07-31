Permaculture garden tended by SLU intern

Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Abigail Lateer, a senior majoring in English and Environmental Science, stands in St. Lawrence University’s Permaculture garden on July 18 in a secluded field off Park St. in Canton. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
A chalkboard on the side of a shed has notes and announcements for St. Lawrence University’s Permaculture garden members. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Fruit on a mulberry tree begins to ripen on July 18 in the Permaculture garden. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
A patch of mint in St. Lawrence University’s Permaculture garden. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
CANTON — This summer St. Lawrence University rising senior Abigail Lateer is spending part of her Fridays sitting behind a table at the Canton Farmers Market, talking to passersby about the university’s permaculture garden.
It might be the only time she sits all week.
The Connecticut native, completing a double major in English and environmental studies, describes the permaculture garden as a natural system that works together with nature.
The garden can only be easy to find if you know where you are going.
Tucked between the back of 78 Park St. and a parking lot, the little green oasis has the feeling of chaos and order simultaneously.
The garden entrance is a narrow path through a sea of green that opens up into a brick patio teaching circle; the garden paths wind through a section of plants for pollinators, an herb garden, boxes for students and other community members to plant vegetables all marked off with hand-painted signs.
The garden gets some care during the school year. Still, Associate Professor and Chair of the Environmental Studies Department Sara Ashpole said that an intern to take care of the garden over the summer has not been funded for the last few summers.
Ashpole said that Lateer applied for and won the grant funding for this summer’s internship on her own.
In addition to keeping the garden in shape and thriving, Lateer arranges workshops for the public, such as tea making and milkweed propagation.
At first, the garden was overwhelming, Lateer said.
“I have gotten to learn about the space and how it operates,” she said. “I needed to untangle everything and make it into something meaningful and beautiful.”
This is not her first summer staying in Canton; she spent a previous summer as an intern for Nature Up North.
During the school year she has lived on the St. Lawrence University Sustainability Farm and completed an Adirondack Semester getting full exposure to Northern New York’s great outdoors.
She likes the pace in Canton (slow) and the rivers (lovely).
Lateer said she has an eye on grad school after she finishes her senior year with an interest in food systems and food insecurity. Still, she is also interested in creative nonfiction and journalism. And, being outdoors and working in nature no matter where she lands.
