CARTHAGE — There are two vacancies on the Carthage Central School District Board of Education with term expirations of incumbents Sean McHale and Nata Parnes.
The candidates earning the highest number of votes will fill the three-year term vacancies from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.
Only one petition is required for each candidate and must be directed to the clerk of the district, signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district. The residence of each signer and the name and residence of the candidate must be stated. Each candidate must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old and must have been a resident of the district for at least one year preceding the election.
Petitions for nominating candidates may be obtained from the district clerk at Carthage High School, 36500 Route 26, and must be filed with the clerk no later than 5 p.m. April 18.
