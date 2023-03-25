MASSENA — Petitions are now available for individuals who plan to run for their local school board in May.
The petition filing deadline for most school districts is the close of business on April 17. Petitions are due April 26 for the Ogdensburg and Watertown school districts. School budget votes and board of education elections will be held May 16.
The following seats will be on this year’s ballot:
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Canton — The terms for Daniel Thomas, Arthur Quackenbush and Christina Martin are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
Clifton-Fine — Two seats are open, one for a three-year term beginning July 1. That seat is currently held by Russell Blackstone. The second seat is to fill a vacancy. That will begin May 17 and end on June 30, 2025.
Colton-Pierrepont — The terms for Sarah Hartmans, Clint Perrigo and Chad VanBrocklin are expiring. The seats are for four-year terms beginning July 1.
Edwards-Knox — The terms for Tom O’Brien, Krista Krull-Goss and Lynn Coller are expiring. A fourth seat is currently not occupied. That seat was previously held by Todd Wells, who moved out of the area. Two seats will be for five-year terms, one seat will be for a two-year term, and one seat will be for a one-year term, all beginning July 1.
Gouverneur — The terms for Todd Bates, Brooke Bush and David Fenlong are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
Hammond — The terms for William Billings and Dan Pease are expiring. The seat held by Mr. Billings is for a five-year term, and the seat held by Mr. Pease is for a one-year term. The highest vote-getter will earn the five-year term, and the second highest vote-getter will earn the one year appointment. Terms begin July 11.
Hermon-DeKalb — The terms for Kyle Besaw, Michael Robinson and John Wright are expiring. Two seats will be for five-year terms and one seat will be for a two-year term, all beginning July 1.
Heuvelton — The term for Barbara Knauf is expiring and one seat is currently vacant. The seat held by Ms. Knauf is for a five-year term. The second seat, which was vacated by Nicholas Montroy on April 17, is for a one-year term. Terms begin July 1.
Lisbon — One seat that is currently vacant and belonged to Scott Wilmhelm before his resignation will be on the ballot for a five-year term that begins July 1.
Madrid-Waddington — The terms for Charles Grant and Katherine Logan are expiring. The seats are for five-year terms beginning July 1.
Massena — The term for Amber Baines is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
Morristown — The term for Lisa Thompson is expiring. The three-year term begins July 1.
Norwood-Norfolk — The terms for Manela Fiacco, Jonathan Hunkins and Amy Lacroix are expiring. The seats are for three years, beginning July 1.
Ogdensburg — The term for Pamela Luckie is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
Parishville-Hopkinton — The terms for Ward Remington and Christina Snell are expiring. Both seats are for five-year terms beginning July 1.
Potsdam — The terms for Robert Brothers, Chris Cowen and Keith Sapp are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
St. Lawrence — The terms for Bethany St. Hilaire and Sarah Bowles are expiring. The seats are for five-year terms beginning July 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Alexandria — The terms for Betty Compeau, Christine Lingenfelter and James VanCour are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
Belleville Henderson — The terms for Roger Eastman and Kristin Vaughn are expiring. Both seats are for five-year terms beginning July 1.
Carthage — The terms for Erin Boshart, Tod Nash and Jonathan Schell are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
General Brown — The terms for Natalie Hurley and Jason Reynolds are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
Indian River — The terms for Thomas Lapp and Shelley Eggleston are expiring. The seats are for five-year terms beginning July 1.
LaFargeville — The term for Matthew Timerman is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
Lyme — The term for Scott Rickett is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
Sackets Harbor — The term for Christine Allen is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
South Jefferson — The term for James Juczak is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
Thousand Islands — The terms for Timothy Wiley, Erin Churchill and Sarah Riddoch are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
Watertown — Two seats are available. The term for Jason Harrington is expiring, and one seat is vacant following the recent resignation of Maria Mesires. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
LEWIS COUNTY
Beaver River — The term for Brian LaChausse is expiring. The three-year term begins July 1.
Copenhagen — The term for Troy W. Buckley is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
Harrisville — The terms for board members Denise Avallone and Heidi McIntosh are expiring. Both seats are for five-year terms beginning July 1.
Lowville — The terms for Rebecca Kelly, currently filled by Stephanie Houser Fouse, Thomas Schneeberger and Michael Young are expiring. The seats are for three-year terms beginning July 1.
South Lewis — The term for Thomas Bunningham is expiring. The five-year term begins July 1.
