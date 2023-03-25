Petitions available for school board seats

MASSENA — Petitions are now available for individuals who plan to run for their local school board in May.

The petition filing deadline for most school districts is the close of business on April 17. Petitions are due April 26 for the Ogdensburg and Watertown school districts. School budget votes and board of education elections will be held May 16.

