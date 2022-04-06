MASSENA — School budget votes are around the corner, and nominations for board of education seats are even sooner.
Petitions to run for boards of education are in most cases due to district clerks by April 18. Most petitions must have the signature and residence of at least 25 qualified district voters and state the name and residence of the candidate.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Four seats will be on the ballot in the Canton Central school District. Three of the seats are for three-year terms, running from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. The third seat is a one-year term to replace Kate Halleron Murphy, running from June 17, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Voters in the Clifton-Fine Central School District will be asked to elect four members to the board of education. Three seats are for three-year terms starting on July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2025, and one is for a two-year term starting on May 18, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2024.
In the Colton-Pierrepont Central School District, one seat will be on the ballot for a four-year term, starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2026.
Two seats are on the ballot in the Edwards-Knox Central School District. The five-year terms begin July 1, 2022, and end on June 30, 2027, to fill the expired terms of Derek LaPoint and Lynn Coller. Petitions must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is submitting.
The Gouverneur Central School District will have three seats on the ballot, starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2025, to succeed William Cartwright, Naaman Lowry and Lisa McGregor.
Two five-year terms will be on the ballot in the Hammond Central School District. The terms run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be elected.
Three seats will be on the ballot in the Hermon-DeKalb Central School District. Two are five-year terms to fill seats currently held by Jordan Deleel and Michael MacCue, and one is a two-year term that is currently vacant.
Two seats currently held by Andrew Martin and Christopher Riordan will be on the ballot in the Heuvelton Central School District. No further information was available.
The Lisbon Central School District will have one five-year term, currently held by Scott Walker, on the ballot. Petitions must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is submitting, including the length of the term of office and the name of the last incumbent.
Two seats, one for a five-year term and a second for a two-year term, will be on the ballot in the Madrid-Waddington Central School District. The five-year term is currently held by Brian Hammond. The two-year term, which expires on June 30, 2024, is to fill the remainder of the term of former board member Tina Bush, who resigned and was replaced by Amber Sullivan by board appointment.
Two seats are on the ballot in the Massena Central School District, each for five-year terms starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2027. The incumbents are Loren J. Fountaine and David W. LaClair Jr.
Morristown Central School District voters will fill three seats, each with three-year terms starting on July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2025.
Three seats with three-year terms will be on the ballot in the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District. The terms run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. The seats are currently held by Suzanne Fiacco, Arlis “Artie” Frego and Mary Ellen Todd.
The Ogdensburg City School District will have two five-year terms on this year’s ballot, starting on July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2027. Petitions with 100 signatures must be filed with the district clerk by 4 p.m. April 27.
Voters in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District will select three board of education members. Two positions are for five years, starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2027, and one position is for two years and two months, starting on May 18, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2024. The five-year terms are currently held by Amy Guiney and Jeffrey Yette, and the final term is held by Michael Tremper. The candidate receiving the least number of the plurality of votes will be appointed to the shortest term immediately following the annual budget vote on May 17.
Three seats will be on the ballot in the Potsdam Central School District. The terms begin July 1, 2022, and end on June 30, 2025. The seats are currently held by Ralph Fuller, Deborah Shipp and Rachel Wallace. Petitions must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is submitting.
Two five-year terms will be on the ballot for the St. Lawrence Central School District to succeed current members Abdo Bejjani and Teresa Rios-Passon. The terms begin July 1, 2022, and end on June 30, 2027.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Voters in the Alexandria Central School District will select two members for three-year terms, starting July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2025. The seats are currently held by Jane Aikins and Suzanne Hunter. Petitions must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is submitting.
One seat will be on the ballot in the Belleville Henderson Central School District. The five-year seat, currently held by John W. Allen, runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027. Petitions must include the vacancy in question and the incumbent’s name.
Carthage Central School District voters will select two members of the board of education to fill seats currently held by Sean McHale and Nata Parnes. The candidates earning the highest number of votes will fill the three-year terms, which run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.
In the General Brown Central School District, there will be two three-year terms, currently held by Sandra Young Klindt and Tiffany Orcesi, as well as a one-year term due to a board member resignation in September.
Two five-year terms will be on the ballot in the Indian River Central School District. The incumbents are Bridget Carpenter and Kenneth Clyde. Each petition must state the length of term of office.
One seat will be on this year’s ballot in the LaFargeville Central School District. The five-year term seat is currently held by Mary Ford-Waterman.
The Lyme Central School District will have one five-year term on the ballot. The seat is currently held by Shauna Dupee. Each petition must describe the specific vacancy for which candidate is submitting, including at least the length of office and the name of the last incumbent.
One five-year term is on the ballot in the Sackets Harbor Central School District. The term runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027. Petitions must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is submitting.
Two board of education members will be elected in the South Jefferson Central School District. The five-year seats, which begin on July 1, 2022, and end on June 30, 2027, are currently held Randy Jerome and Justin VanCoughnett.
Three seats for three-year terms will be on the ballot in the Thousand Islands Central School District. The seats are currently held by Jennifer Bach, Bruce Mason and Jolene Radley.
Voters in the Watertown City School District will select two board of education members for three-year terms starting on July 1, 2022. The seats are currently held by Culley T. Gosier and Suzanne C. Renzi-Falge. Petitions must be filed by 5 p.m. April 27 and must be signed by at least 100 qualified district voters.
LEWIS COUNTY
One seat will be on the ballot in the Beaver River Central School District. The seat is for a three-year term, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025, and is currently held by Samuel Chamberlain.
The Copenhagen Central School District will have one five-year term on this year’s ballot, starting July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2027. The seat is currently held by Alfred Tomaselli.
One five-year term, starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2027, will be on the ballot in the Harrisville Central School District. The seat is currently held by Parish Atkinson.
Three seats will be on the ballot in the Lowville Central School District. The three-year terms start July 1, 2022, and end on June 30, 2025. The incumbents are James Farquhar, Stephanie Houser Fouse and Amy Marti. Petitions must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is submitting, including the length of the term of office and the name of the last incumbent.
Voters in the South Lewis Central School District will select two members for five-year terms on the board of education, starting July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2027. The seats are currently held by Andrew Liendecker and Dawn Ludovici. Petitions are due no later than 5 p.m. April 19.
