NORFOLK — With money remaining from the district’s $9.1 million capital project, Norwood-Norfolk Central School officials are moving ahead with phase-two work to address some smaller projects.
Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said bids for phase one came in favorably, allowing work to be selected for phase two.
“Our bid amounts were very favorable and we had some surplus, so we’re able to complete some additional items that we couldn’t do in phase one. It’s a small project of about $1.5 million,” he said.
Mr. Cruikshank said much of the work will have to do with flooring.
“We still have some carpets in some of our elementary classrooms. After a few years, it’s very difficult to clean them. So that has to be replaced,” he said.
Old computer rooms will also be part of the project.
“Obviously, with kids now all having their own computing device, we don’t necessarily need a computer room. So, we have a couple remodels that we’re redoing,” he said.
Also included are exterior door hardware changes; work on the main doors for Americans With Disabilities Act compliance; replacement of light poles behind the building; replacing the floor drain in the elementary wash room; and replacement of the gymnasium sound system.
“Things that we’ve been patching together, but now that we’re able to do it, let’s do it. Nothing that’s really a huge cost. Put them all together and we’re able to get the capital project aid on it, which is 98%,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “A lot of these projects we’d be able to do in the next five to 10 years. However, we wouldn’t receive aid on it. Under the capital project we can get a large portion of this money back.”
Bid openings are scheduled for Tuesday, and he said that when cost was estimated, fluctuations were considered.
“We took into account some of the changes in materials that we’re seeing. We’re projecting our costs based on today’s costs for materials,” he said.
Much of the work is scheduled to be done this summer.
“There will be a few things like the lighting that will probably be extended into next year. But, the more we can get done this spring and summer, the better, obviously,” Mr. Cruikshank said.
