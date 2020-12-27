MASSENA — Phase two of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project has moved another step forward.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect with IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, said they had received word that the state Education Department had received their submission for phase two work, which is scheduled for the summer of 2021.
“They currently are doing an expedited third party review. That should be about four weeks we anticipated for the total process. That will allow us to get comments back in the beginning of the year, respond to them and get out to bid as soon as possible,” he told board of education members.
He said, under the current schedule, they would be able to take advantage of “hopefully getting some impressive bids” from contractors. That’s because the project was being out for bid in February when contractors were scheduling their work.
“After that, what we’ll be doing is entering into construction once again this coming summer 2021 for phase two. It does involve primarily the elementary schools as we’ve reviewed in the past when we were reviewing the scope. There are a few minor items in some of the other buildings, but primarily this is the elementary schools up first for work,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
The project has now been broken into a third phase, which will be completed in summer 2022 to wrap up the entire capital project. That work will include primarily J.W. Leary Junior High and Massena Central High School, along with some work at the Central Administration Building.
He said the timeline calls for them to submit the phase three plan to the state Education Department in February 2021. The current expedited review time is four weeks, but a standard review could take six to eight weeks.
They would go out to public bid in April 2021 or later, with construction starting in summer 2022.
“We are currently in the design phase on that. We’re going to be finishing that up and submitting in February and then once again going out to bid in April,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
They might not necessarily go out for bids in April, though. He said they would look at the “bid climate” at that time and see if it was more advantageous to bid immediately once they received approval “or to wait depending on what we see on the streets.”
“We do have some time because, really, all of that work is scheduled for the summer of 2022. So there really is some time to pick the best time for bidding and get the most aggressive bids in for that phase three,” he said.
James Francesconi, senior project manager for C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, said now that phase one work was completed, they were “cleaning up the paperwork end of things with the contractors” and preparing for phase two.
“We’re trying to get all of their contract changes incorporated so that the next season we’ll just hit the ground running and proceeding as productively as we can,” he said.
