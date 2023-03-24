Phoenix artists shine in CNY Scholastic Arts competition

JCB student Alex Bell earned the Gold Key in the CNY Scholastic Art competition for “Overgrown Piano.”

PHOENIX - Nearly a dozen Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) students were lauded for their artistic talents recently as their work was exhibited at Onondaga Community College (OCC).

The selected work was entered into the Central New York Scholastic Arts competition, which included more than 4,600 submissions from local student artists. Of the pieces submitted, a panel of judges reviewed each submission and selected the best to be included in the OCC exhibit.

