Phoenix artists shine in CNY Scholastic Arts competition

PHOENIX - Nearly a dozen Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) students were lauded for their artistic talents recently as their work was exhibited at Onondaga Community College (OCC).
The selected work was entered into the Central New York Scholastic Arts competition, which included more than 4,600 submissions from local student artists. Of the pieces submitted, a panel of judges reviewed each submission and selected the best to be included in the OCC exhibit.
“Our students are incredibly talented, and we are so proud of their accomplishments,” said PCSD art department teachers. “They worked so hard on their submissions, and it is fantastic to see that effort recognized at a regional level.”
The prestigious Gold Key honor was given to Emerson J. Dillon Middle School student Jackson Collier and John C. Birdlebough (JCB) student Alex Bell. Silver Key distinction went to Emerson J. Dillon’s (EJD) Hailey Prickett and JCB’s Bell, Arlin Russo and Ryleah Breckenridge. Honorable Mention awards were presented to EJD’s JJ Fyler, Faith Thomas (two), Sage Byrne, Hailey Szyikowksi and Natasia Worley, and JCB’s Bell, Russo and Erika Dygert.
Their work was on display at the Whitney Applied Technology Center at OCC throughout the winter.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.