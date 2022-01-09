Phoenix first-graders donate to Oswego County SPCA

PHOENIX - The giving spirit was evident at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School during the holiday season, with first-grade classes spearheading a fundraiser for animals in need.
According to first-grade teacher Amber Tyrrell, the students recognized that animals were in need too, and they stepped up in a big way. Throughout the month of December, first-graders collected more than 400 cans of cat and dog food, six large bags of dry food, treats, blankets, toys, cat litter and $150 in monetary donations.
All the contributions were brought to the Oswego County SPCA, which is a nonprofit organization that helps local animals who may otherwise suffer from abuse or abandonment.
