Phoenix grads return to JCB to discuss careers in the armed forces

PHOENIX - Two Phoenix graduates recently returned to John C. Birdlebough High School (JCB) for a lesson in teamwork and to discuss their careers in the armed forces.
JCB alum Noah Scruton (Marines) and alumna Hailey Fredericks (Navy) joined physical education classes to play “Combat and Comrades” and talk about their careers as well.
“It is important for our high school students to see former students in their chosen career paths and understand what opportunities are available to them through such programs,” said physical education teacher Angie Neiss. “Congratulations to both students on their quest to protect our country and earn a fantastic career along the way!”
