Phoenix graduates recognized by AP

PHOENIX - Six John C. Birdlebough 2020 graduates have earned recognition as AP Scholars for their college-level achievement while attending the Phoenix Central School District.
Savanah Neupert has earned AP Scholar with Honor marks while Violet Ameele, Samuel Guthrie, Tamika Stobart, Sarah Thorn and Teresa Uhl were all honored as AP Scholars.
The AP Program, created by the College Board to offer college-level curricula and examinations to high school students, recognizes those who demonstrate outstanding achievement through their performance on multiple exams.
To be recognized as an AP Scholar, the student must earn at least three scores of 3.0 or higher on three or more exams.
Students recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3.0 or higher on four or more of these exams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.