PHOENIX - Emerson J. Dillon (EJD) student music talent was on display during the recent All-County Chorus and Band Festival in Pulaski.
The annual festival honors students who shine musically and lets them showcase their talents among peers from other Oswego County school districts. The following students were selected for All-County Chorus: Aubrey Chesbro, Kennedy Dates, Shaylee Denslow, Gabby Frantz, Lacey Goodman, Guiliana Jones, Jazmyn Lough, Marilyn Lough, Melody Payne, Lyra Sweeny and Lucas Thompson.
Out of 100 participants Lyra Sweeny and Kennedy Dates were selected for a special small group part. Student Lucas Thompson was selected for a solo.
The following students were selected for All-County Band: Liam MacDonald, Eli Bailer, Samantha Hopps, Rose Mullin, Michael Farnham, Marcus Horne, Aurora Rose and Elizabeth Bullis.
