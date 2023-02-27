Phoenix schools to celebrate its rich music history with Music Hall of Fame

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) is unveiling plans to celebrate its rich history of top-notch performing artists and teachers through a newly formed Music Hall of Fame.

The effort stems from countless hours of behind-the-scenes planning, reflection and discussion. District officials recognized the need to celebrate the students, staff and community members who have contributed to the success of the Firebird music program over the years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.