Phoenix schools to celebrate its rich music history with Music Hall of Fame

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) is unveiling plans to celebrate its rich history of top-notch performing artists and teachers through a newly formed Music Hall of Fame.
The effort stems from countless hours of behind-the-scenes planning, reflection and discussion. District officials recognized the need to celebrate the students, staff and community members who have contributed to the success of the Firebird music program over the years.
“We have such incredible musical talent and we wanted to find a way to celebrate the folks who have made our music program such a success,” said PCSD Superintendent of Schools Christopher Byrne. “It is our hope to not only recognize and develop appreciation for the history of the Phoenix music program, but also to inspire future students to strive for greatness.”
Inductees must be nominated and voted upon by a selection committee comprised of the Director of Music and Fine Arts, a Board of Education member and two music teachers. To nominate a student (must have graduated at least 10 years ago) or staff member (must have retired at least five years ago), complete the nomination form available at phoenixcsd.org/musichalloffame. Nominations are due March 1 for consideration in this year’s inaugural class.
“We have had so many tremendous singers, actors, directors and music contributors in our schools,” Byrne said. “We are thrilled to have a platform to honor these role models who exemplify the PCSD’s commitment to academics, community and music excellence.”
The first class of Music Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized during a ceremony in May, with plaques on display near the John C. Birdlebough High School auditorium entrance. Additional information about the ceremony and nominees will be released as the selection process moves forward.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.