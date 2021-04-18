Phoenix schools to launch new academic programs through Project Lead The Way

PHOENIX - High school students in the Phoenix Central School District will be able to engage in transformative classroom and learning experiences beginning next fall through Project Lead The Way (PLTW).
“PLTW has a long history of empowering students to own their education through active, hands-on, and real-world learning,” said Mike Foley, PCSD’s director of data and instructional technology. “We are proud to offer our students the opportunity to think differently and become creators, not just users, of the technology around them.”
Recruitment is currently underway for prospective students, current eighth-graders, to enroll in the innovative engineering or computer science program. Eighth-grade students or parents seeking additional information can visit phoenixcsd.org/pltw to complete a student interest form.
