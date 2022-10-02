Phoenix schools, village collaborate for mural project; unveiling set

PHOENIX - A collaboration between the Phoenix Central School District and the village of Phoenix is providing the community with some permanent artwork to admire downtown.

Throughout the summer, John C. Birdlebough High School (JCB) students enrolled in the school’s Mural Camp used various techniques to create their masterpiece. The finished product is set to be officially unveiled during a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Northwestern Mutual building, 81 State St., in Phoenix.

