Phoenix schools welcome new teachers

PHOENIX - Administrators and current faculty members recently welcomed a dozen new teachers to the Phoenix Central School District for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The new employees attended an orientation over the summer at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School (EJD), where they learned about district policies, procedures and best practices. Desiree Moore, an instructional specialist with the district, led the orientation and provided information to help the teachers get acclimated to their new roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.