PHOENIX - During the final week of the school year, Emerson J. Dillon (EJD) Middle School sixth-graders participated in a variety of interdisciplinary competitions in the hopes of becoming the ultimate survivor.

Designed in a similar format to the TV show “Survivor,” students had to test their knowledge, skills and abilities while strategizing and searching for hidden immunity idols. Their goal was to outwit, outplay and outlast their classmates in different STEM and interdisciplinary competitions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.