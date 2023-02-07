Phoenix students learn life-saving skills in PE class

JCB students and staff demonstrate proper technique to administer hands-only CPR during physical education class.

PHOENIX - With a focus on heart health, John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School students recently learned about the cardiovascular system and how to perform hands-only CPR.

According to physical education teacher Angie Neiss, the hands-only CPR technique is encouraged by the American Heart Association to help improve the chances of a victim’s survival after suffering cardiac arrest.

