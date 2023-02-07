Phoenix students learn life-saving skills in PE class

PHOENIX - With a focus on heart health, John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School students recently learned about the cardiovascular system and how to perform hands-only CPR.
According to physical education teacher Angie Neiss, the hands-only CPR technique is encouraged by the American Heart Association to help improve the chances of a victim’s survival after suffering cardiac arrest.
“It requires the bystander to perform chest compressions hard and fast at the center of the chest,” she said. “The compressions push the blood from the heart to the brain; the chance of survival is three times greater than if no CPR is performed.”
JCB students had an opportunity to simulate the technique on mannequins during PE classes. In addition to learning how to properly administer chest compressions, they also learned about AEDs (automated external defibrillator) and the importance of using one if available.
