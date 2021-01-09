Phoenix students open their hearts, wallets this holiday season

PHOENIX - Although some annual holiday activities have changed due to the pandemic, students from the Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) have continued their tradition of volunteerism.
Since November, nearly 50 students from John C. Birdlebough High School have spent nights and weekends ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. Their efforts have netted the nonprofit more than $1,200 for its Red Kettle Campaign, which raises money for those in need.
In addition to the Salvation Army bell ringers, some of the district’s elementary students have worked to make spirits brighter by creating Christmas cards for residents at an area short- and long-term care facility. Altogether, third- and fourth-graders created 75 personalized Christmas cards that were distributed recently at Syracuse Home.
“The feedback was excellent, and residents said the cards were very uplifting,” said a PCSD staff member. “We’re so proud of the volunteer efforts of our students.”
Along with the bell ringing and card-making activities, four additional students adopted a local family for the holidays. The students wrapped presents and boxed up a dinner that was delivered in time for Christmas.
