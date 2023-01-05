Phoenix students participate in holiday giving efforts

John C. Birdlebough High School students Josh Carter, Cody Perry and Olivia Isabella join food pantry coordinator Cathy Coville to help sort food and pack holiday boxes.

PHOENIX - The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) students and staff collected items for families in need.

Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and varsity girls basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.

