Phoenix students participate in holiday giving efforts

PHOENIX - The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) students and staff collected items for families in need.
Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and varsity girls basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
“They collected items, packed items and wrapped gifts for fellow community members,” said PCSD teacher Angie Neiss, who helped coordinate the initiative. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our students, our staff and our community come together for those who need a little extra help this holiday season. A special shout out to EJD, JCB and Erin’s Angels for their generosity and collection of food.”
