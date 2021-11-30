Phoenix students perform fall concert

PHOENIX - John C. Birdlebough High School student musicians made their concert debut recently in the newly renovated auditorium.
Although the auditorium was finished nearly a year ago, the pandemic put a hold on in-person concerts until the mid-November show. The recent performances by the symphonic winds, chamber singers and concert chorus showcased a full lineup of songs throughout the evening.
Under the direction of Liza Grethel (band) and Brian Logee (choral), students performed a dozen songs ranging from classic to modern selections. Songs included “Rise of the Firebird,” “A Little Ludwig” and “Circle of Life,” to name a few.
