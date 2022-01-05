Phoenix students showcase talents in holiday concerts

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Periods of light snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.