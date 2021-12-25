Phoenix students support community with food drive

Pictured are Carielys Caldron, Sophie Delahunt, Maddie Quaco, Kyra Mosher, Haley McAllister and Rylee Denslow.

PHOENIX - A food collection effort in the Phoenix Central School District helped make spirits brighter this holiday season for community members in need.

Students and staff members from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School and John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School donated hundreds of nonperishable food items in recently as part of the effort. On Dec. 9, they worked alongside members of the Lions Club to assemble food baskets for local families.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed and wish everyone a wonderful holiday season,” said JCB physical education teacher Angie Neiss, who helped coordinate the fundraiser.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.