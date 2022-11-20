Phoenix third-graders transform pumpkins into storybook characters

PHOENIX - A fall project at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School recently combined reading and art, as third-graders decorated pumpkins as storybook characters.
Inspired by their favorite characters, students painted, drew, carved and “dressed” pumpkins as people, animals, and scenes from different books. The pumpkins were displayed in the third-grade wing of the school, where students voted on their favorite. After tallying the votes, Stella Tyrell’s pumpkin earned top honors.
“This is a project we do every year where the students are able to showcase their creativity,” said third-grade teacher Cheri Iannotti. “They did such a great job and had fun in the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.