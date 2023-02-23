Phoenix trio to perform at state symposium

Tenor saxophone player Isabella Whitehead (center) is flanked by French horn musicians Mirabella Beerman and Alexis Yager. The EJD trio was selected to represent Phoenix at the upcoming New York State Band Director’s Association Spring Symposium.

PHOENIX - Three Phoenix Central School District students will perform alongside the most elite musicians in the state during an upcoming symposium.

Eighth-graders Mirabella Beerman, Alexis Yager and Isabella Whitehead were recently selected to represent the district at the New York State Band Director’s Association Spring Symposium in March. The honor, noted Emerson J. Dillon (EJD) Middle School band teacher David Frateschi, is no small feat.

