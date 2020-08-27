10 Carthage students graduate

Carthage Central School District held a summer commencement for 10 graduates Aug. 20. Graduates included, in front, Aspyn Tripp; in the second row are Destiny Card and Kathryn Burke and in back are Taylor Lamonica and Jenna March. Not pictured Taylor Babcock, Alyana Contant, Makaylynn Duncan, Noah Kampney and Abigail Mason. “We are extremely proud of these students,” Kathaleen Beattie, high school principal, said. “Not only did they spend the summer finishing up graduation requirements, but they did so while navigating their classes in an online format for the first time. We congratulate all of the 2020 August graduates and their families.” Photo submitted

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.