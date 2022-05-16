Hidden mischief explored

Staged in a corner of the home economics classroom at Norwood-Norfolk Central School earlier this month, Becky Bond, right and Francis Blair, back, search a simulated teen bedroom scavenger-hunt style during the Seaway Valley Prevention Council’s Hidden Mischief, looking for alcohol, tobacco, drug paraphernalia or concealment methods. Participants had 5 minutes to find items before listening to a brief presentation on the items and drug trends. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
