Seniors from Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Class of 2022 walk the halls in caps and gowns Monday morning at Kennedy and Madill elementary schools where they were cheered on by students as part of a yearly tradition. Pictured leading the seniors at Kennedy School is valedictorian Megan Reed, salutatorian Katherine Smith, Caydence Payne and Gannon Kelly. Matt Curatolo/Johnson Newspapers
