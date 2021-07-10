PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Wililamstown High School recently celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates.
Latest News
- Central Square Concerts in the Park returns
- Fulton pair relive winning NCAA Division II National lacrosse title with Le Monye’s men team
- OFA will distribute farmers market coupon booklets across Oswego County
- PHOTOS: Class of 2021 graduates from APW High School
- PHOTOS: Fulton - G. Ray Bodley students graduate
- PHOTOS: Pulaski High School graduation ceremony
- Collegiate baseball: Rapids’ Peters helps team to convincing doubleheader sweep of Pilots
- Canton’s historic fountain restored and flowing
Most Popular
-
32-year-old Carthage woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Walmart in town of LeRay
-
Two taken to River Hospital after boat runs into Clayton island
-
Wayne County man held in Madrid burglary
-
State police investigating death of 9-month-old after possible drowning in Hermon
-
Malone woman allegedly had sex with inmate while working as prison chaplain
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Thurs., July 8th Household Furnishings & Woodworking Tools
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- JD'S JUNK & CLEAN OUT SERVICE, Rates starting at $29
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.