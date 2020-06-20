CHAUMONT — A graduate parade for Lyme Central School seniors began at the Three Mile Bay Fire Hall at 5:45 p.m. Friday, followed by a graduation ceremony at 6 p.m.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- St. Lawrence County Planning Board reviews site plan for Massena brew pub
- DEC collecting reports of north country moose sightings
- Tiz The Law from Sackatoga Stables wins Belmont Stakes
- Ogdensburg City Council to vote on opening pool
- PHOTOS: Silent show of respect in Cape Vincent
- Mosque leaders describe reported break-in, theft; continue to spread peace, compassion
- PHOTOS: A friendly game of hoops in Gouverneur
- St. Lawrence County 4-H will offer Camp-in-a-Box
Most Popular
-
Catching a Rainbow: Team of strangers round up dog on the loose nearly 16 months at Fort Drum
-
Family of man killed in 2018 mourning loss again as arrest is made in case
-
Lowville food court overwhelmed nearby restaurant; future outdoor seating uncertain
-
Elderly beagle found abandoned will have new home after surgery
-
Not out of the woods yet: Sackets Harbor family details residual effects of COVID-19
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- FOR LEASE: State certified pit. Sand and gravel. 10 million
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- Notice, Ameliore LLC, Ste. 3, 7640 North State St., Lowville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.