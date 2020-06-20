Socially distant graduation day

Nolan Seery reacts to confetti flying through the air as the car parade begins to celebrate the class of 2020 at Lyme Central School in Three Mile Bay on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

CHAUMONT — A graduate parade for Lyme Central School seniors began at the Three Mile Bay Fire Hall at 5:45 p.m. Friday, followed by a graduation ceremony at 6 p.m.

A Lyme graduate smiles as they ride away from the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Hailie Calhoun peers at the long line of cars down the road prior to the start of the car parade to celebrate the class of 2020 at Lyme Central School in Three Mile Bay on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Michael Geb applauds as a graduate receives their diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
An administrator applauds as a graduate leaves after receiving their diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Spectators wave and applaud as a graduate departs the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Balloons wave in the wind before a graduate receives their diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Bridgette Stumpf waves to a graduate as they depart after receiving their diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Lyme senior Isaiah Wilson poses for a photo with his parents after receiving his diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Residents watch the car parade to celebrate the class of 2020 at Lyme Central School in Three Mile Bay on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Julianna Oliver watches a family pose for a photo outside during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A decorated school bus drives through Chaumont to celebrate the class of 2020 at Lyme Central School on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Cars wait parked in a line prior to the start of the car parade to celebrate the class of 2020 at Lyme Central School in Three Mile Bay on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A graduate adjusts his mask before receiving their diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Nolan Seery rides in the back of a pickup truck before receiving his diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Mary Guyette applauds as a graduate receives their diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A Lyme senior sports a mask while walking up to receive a diploma during the 2020 graduation ceremony at Lyme Central School in Chaumont on Friday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

